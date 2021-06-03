Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCRYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SCRYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 16,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,962. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

