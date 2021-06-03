Scry.info Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $82,607.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

