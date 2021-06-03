Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,821,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

