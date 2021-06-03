Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 100,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIIIU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

KIIIU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.