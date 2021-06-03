Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,000 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,890,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

