Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $485,000 Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,651,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.