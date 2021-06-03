Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $497,000 Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDACU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

