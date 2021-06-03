Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,744,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

