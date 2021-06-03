Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

SMTC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

