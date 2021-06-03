Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 18,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,854. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

