Seneca Growth Capital VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:HYG)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HYG remained flat at $GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.67 ($0.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 22.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

