Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

