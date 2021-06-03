Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider James Causgrove Purchases 400,000 Shares

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider James Causgrove acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.90. Serinus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £31.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

