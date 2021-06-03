Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Service Co. International worth $31,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

