Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SESN opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $642.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.