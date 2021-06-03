Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$6.75. Shawcor shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 913,863 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

The company has a market cap of C$474.84 million and a PE ratio of -32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.250416 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

