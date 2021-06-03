Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $998.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.79 million to $1.13 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock traded down $23.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.79. 29,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,159.94. Shopify has a 12 month low of $702.02 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

