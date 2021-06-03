Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Increases By 33.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 29th total of 2,669,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $20.22 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

