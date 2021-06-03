Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Increases By 22.4%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,282,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

