Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Increases By 27.3%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

