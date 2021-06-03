Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Expands By 26.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

