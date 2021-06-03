Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Rises By 23.0%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Flow Traders stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Flow Traders has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.