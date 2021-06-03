Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Rises By 31.2%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 1,922.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $8,161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $655.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.21. Graham has a 12-month low of $313.10 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

