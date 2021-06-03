Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Rises By 26.6%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

