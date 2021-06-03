Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expands By 23.5%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

RNGR opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

