Short Interest in Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Rises By 27.4%

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SOEN stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

