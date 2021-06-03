Short Interest in Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Rises By 27.4%

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SOEN stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Solar Enertech
