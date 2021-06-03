Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.9 days.

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

