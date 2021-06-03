Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.14. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 156,086 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $575.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

