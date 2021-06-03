SIG (LON:SHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.95

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.95 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.95 ($0.82), with a volume of 624779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a market cap of £740.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

