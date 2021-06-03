Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Head to Head Contrast

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Signify Health and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 AdaptHealth 1 1 8 0 2.70

Signify Health currently has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.31%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $45.06, suggesting a potential upside of 73.62%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Signify Health.

Profitability

This table compares Signify Health and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth -2.48% 7.41% 2.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signify Health and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $610.60 million 6.87 -$14.50 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $1.06 billion 3.17 -$64.48 million $0.43 60.35

Signify Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Signify Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

