Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $279.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

