SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.55.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -21.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$9.13 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.12.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

