Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE:SKY opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock valued at $33,828,437. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.