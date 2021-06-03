Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.44)-(0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.74 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.14)-(0.13) EPS.

SMAR traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 71,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.