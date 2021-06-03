Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 3,020 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459,967. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

