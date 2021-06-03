Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $438,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $175.55 and a one year high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

