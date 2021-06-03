Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 871 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.