Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,563 ($20.42), with a volume of 1,160,421 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

