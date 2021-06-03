Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 98.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

