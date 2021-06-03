Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 309 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.