Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 608 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

LIT stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

