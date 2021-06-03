S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,528. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

