SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $131.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $131.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25.

