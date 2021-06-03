Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Down 5.4%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) shares were down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $89.06. Approximately 171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

