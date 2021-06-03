Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.30. 208,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,908. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

