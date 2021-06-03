Stakinglab Market Cap Hits $943.37 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $943.37 and $9.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002374 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

