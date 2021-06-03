Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.13. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

