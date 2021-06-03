State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Universal Display by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of OLED opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $143.51 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

