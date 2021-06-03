State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,573 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $186.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

