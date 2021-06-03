State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,970 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

